There is no catfight: Sarah Jessica Parker once again talks about 'alleged' feud with Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker says she has no hard feelings for her Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall as there is no catfight.

Multiple reports surfaced detailing decades of alleged hostility between the two actors, after Cattrall made it clear she has zero interest in reprising her role as Samantha Jones in a third Sex and the City movie.

Parker, who was careful not to badmouth her former co-star while promoting the second season of HBO's Divorce earlier this year, said the tabloid stories were blown out of proportion.

"I'd just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it," she told Vulture.

"..."There is no catfight. There never has been a catfight. I've never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I. And I spent time with all of the women on the set. People need to recall that it wasn't just two women on the set fighting because that just never happened," she added.

She insisted that she always got along with Cattrall off camera.

"There were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn't get along. I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions.

"If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"

Parker said she is not sure if they would even revisit the Sex and the City anytime soon as she has not discussed it with director/writer Patrick Michael King.

"Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story that's something Michael and I just haven't talked about yet. That doesn't mean we won't, but we haven't at this time."