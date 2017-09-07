'The Walking Dead' season eight promises a lot more Negan!

Actor Chandler Riggs spilt the beans on the upcoming season of 'The Walking Dead.'

Actor Chandler Riggs said the viewers will see a lot of bloodshed in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.

The 18-year-old actor, who plays Carl Grimes in the AMC television horror drama, said the eighth spell is going to be "really fun", reported Contactmusic.

"Season seven was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan and this season, there's going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Yeah, lots of fighting. Lots of cool stuff. It's really, really fun this season," Riggs told Triple J.

The Walking Dead returns October 22 to AMC in the US and October 23 to FOX in the UK.