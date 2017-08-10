The Orville: Seth MacFarlane wants to bring optimism back in sci-fi films

MacFarlane is leading the cast of new dramedy that is a homage to 'Star Trek.'

Filmmaker Seth McFarlane wishes to make sci-fi storytelling happy again and show the hopeful side of the genre.

With his upcoming Fox dramedy The Orville, the Ted creator aims to make the genre more optimistic, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I miss the optimism. I'm tired of being told everything is grim and dystopian and people are going to be murdered for food. I miss the hopeful side of science fiction. Now things are very grim," MacFarlane says.

The Orville, which is coming this autumn, is a Star Trek homage created by and starring MacFarlane, 43, that has strong dramatic and comedic elements while telling stand-alone episodic adventures. The show's style is retro, with sets and props and costumes that often resemble a 1990s syndicated show.