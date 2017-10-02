'The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar makes in the top-10 of Forbes' highest-paid TV actors list

Nayyar is joined by Jim Parsons, who topped the list, and Priyanka Chopra who is in the 8th spot in the list of highest-paid TV actress list.

British-Indian actor Kunal Nayyar has made it to Forbes' annual top-10 highest-paid TV actors list that has his The Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons on the number one spot.

The 36-year-old actor, who plays astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali in the popular CBS show, secured the fourth position on the list, having earned $25 million in the year till June 1, reported Forbes.com.

This year too, Parsons sits high on the top rank having minted $27.5 million. He was on the numero uno spot even for the last two years.

Their TBBT co-star Johnny Galecki is on the second position earning $26.5 million, followed closely by Simon Helberg on number three with $26 million.

In the magazine's top-10 highest-paid TV actresses list, their co-star Kaley Cuoco was ranked second by earning $26 million, equalling the amount earned by Helberg.

Aforementioned The Big Bang Theory stars make $1 million per episode of the show but will now be paid less after each of them volunteered to take a $100,000-per- episode pay cut for the upcoming season, seeking a salary hike for their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Besides TBBT securing top spots in the list, it was Modern Family stars who also shone bright.

Ty Burrell, who plays the quirky Phil Dunphy on the show, sits on the sixth rank with the earnings of $13.5 million.

While Eric Stonestreet, the overdramatic Cameron Tucker on the show, scored one million less than his Modern Family co-star and secured seventh rank, nudging actor Kevin Spacey on the eighth spot with $12 million.

The House of Cards star shared the rank with actor Ed O'Neill.

NCIS actor and executive producer Mark Harmon came in fifth with $19 million as his total earnings.

Earning $11 million and on the last spot is another Modern Family" star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

All in all, actor Sofia Vergara, who topped the highest- paid list of TV actresses with $41.5 million, outearned Parsons by an impressive difference of 14 million.

Other artists of Indian descent such as Mindy Kaling ($13 million) and Priyanka Chopra ($10 million) featured in the Forbes list of top-10 highest-paid TV actresses at third and eighth spots.