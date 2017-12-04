Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team to contribute to Armed Forces Fund

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi along with his team is extending support for armed forces and creating awareness about their Flag Day Fund, which is held every year on December 7. Asit will be going to Delhi to give a cheque today to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will be accompanied by Dilip Joshi and Shyam Pathak who play Jethalal and Popatlal respectively in the show. The amount is double the number of episodes telecast!

Says Asit, “Armed forces put their own life at risk to safeguard their country and its people. So many sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Individually and as a team, we are honour bound to support and show solidarity. We are trying to do whatever in our capacity and will be creating awareness about this day.” Even in the show, they will try and inspire viewers to contribute generously towards the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’ that is used for rehabilitation and welfare of war widows, children of martyrs and disabled soldiers.