Super Dancer 2: When Anurag Basu gave Shilpa Shetty Kundra's makeup a touch-up

As kids, most of us at some point have scribbled doodles, funny faces, caricatures or drawn simply colourful lines on our tables, notebooks, walls and even on our friends’ body parts and belongings. Some of us continue to do so on cafe napkins, notebooks or whatever that we can get our hands on especially when we are bored!

Something similar recently happened on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. During the break, while Shilpa was busy getting her touch-up, the artistic streak in our prankster Anurag suddenly came to the fore when he found a colourful pen right on his table. And the next he did was bring his piece of art into reality by scribbling on Shilpa’s back, who was oblivious to this until Geeta informed her, who instantly jumps with joy to encourage our artist to continue with his masterpiece.

Seeing Shilpa’s shocked face and Anurag’s masterpiece, everyone on the sets broke into good laughter!