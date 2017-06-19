Sunil Grover will only do guest appearance on Krushna Abhishek's Comedy Company

While Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have joined hands with Krushna Abhishek for a new show Comedy Company, Sunil Grover has stayed away from it. The show is produced by the same team that was earlier associated with The Kapil Sharma Show before the big Kapil-Sunil fight happened.

Sources say that the popular comedian who did a special integration episode of i with Salman Khan is not keen on being part of any show, right now. “After his fight with Kapil, Sunil doesn’t want to take on any show permanently. However, he will make guest appearances on Comedy Company playing different characters. He doesn’t want to be bound to any one show or channel,” inform sources.