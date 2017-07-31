Sumona Chakravarti breaks silence on the increasing pressure of TRP game on Kapil Sharma!

It's no rocket sciwnce that the TRPs of popular comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show have been deteriorating ever since the infamous mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Post that, a number of comedians, like Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra among others had left the show along with Sunil.

Those who stuck by Kapil's side included Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda. While Chandan did make his return and TKSS also has a new entrant in comedy queen Bharti Singh, they managed to lift the show's ratings only for sometime. TKSS has, since the fateful incident, seen a lot of crests and troughs in the TRP game.

In the past couple of weeks, incidents of Kapil Sharma's declining health (much like the viewership of his show) and the shoot of his show being cancelled owing to the same reason, have been grabbing a lot of limelight. Now, Sumona, who plays Kapil's wife in the gags of the show, has opened up on the pressure that the TRP race has had on him and his health.

As per a report on Pinkvilla, speaking about the same, Sumona said, "Yes his (Kapil’s) health has not been very good and the name of the show is Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, he is under a lot of pressure and that’s fair enough.We all have our ups and downs in terms of health..It happens, sometimes you can’t even afford to fall sick but the body does take a toll so it’s okay, and not like he kept anyone waiting and everybody understands when someone is sick, it’s genuine.”