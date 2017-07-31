Spoilers are here: HBO suffers another cyber attack; episode 4 script of Game of Thrones Season 7 leaked

HBO on Monday confirmed that it had suffered a cyber attack and at least one alleged script of treatment of the Seventh Season of the fantasy drama Game of Thrones have been put online by hackers.

As per Entertainment Weekly reports, the hackers breached HBO’s systems and threatened to release more scripts online.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed in a statement. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber security firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

According to the EW report, hackers said that they managed to retrieve 1.5 TB data from the company. Adding that an episode of another show Ballers and the Room 104 had been put online, the hackers claimed that they had also shared written material of the fourth episode of the seventh season, which will be aired next Monday.

HBO is not commenting on what content might have been stolen, confirming specific titles or the amount of data accessed. This morning, HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler sent an email to HBO employees alerting them of the breach.

“As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming,” he wrote. “Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.”

This is not the first time the show has faced cyber attacks. During the fifth season, the first four episodes leaked online before the show’s season premiere after review DVDs that were sent to the press and industry insiders. HBO has since halted the practice of sending any episodes in advance. A couple weeks ago, a trailer to be screened at San Diego Comic-Con leaked onto YouTube in advance of its release.