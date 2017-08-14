Smriti Irani forwards online petition against TV show 'Pehredaar Piya Ki' to BCCC

The show revolves around the marriage of a 10-year-old boy to an 18-year-old woman

Controversial television show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which revolves around the marriage of a 10-year-old boy to an 18-year-old woman, could be in for trouble for depicting 'objectionable' content.

Sources say Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani has forwarded a complaint to the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) after a petition on change.org addressed to her, sought a ban on the show. Irani took over as the I&B minister last month.

The petition has garnered more than 1.25 lakh signatures in the last few days. The petition states, a 10-year-old impressionable little kid ('piyaa') caresses and stalks a lady who is twice his age and applies sindoor in her maang, is being telecast at prime time.

"Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse among the viewers' mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials," the petition states.

However, BCCC sources said they are yet to receive a complaint from the I&B minister's office. "However, complaints about the show have poured in from different corners of the country and the matter will be taken up for hearing on August 16 for a decision," a source said.

BCCC is an independent self-regulatory body set up by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, which monitors non-news channels for content regulation, either on complaints or suo moto.