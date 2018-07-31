Shweta Tiwari HATED her 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' co-star Cezanne Khan

Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay is undoubtedly one of the most iconic shows of the ’90s as unlike other saas-bahu shows, this show narrated the story of two lovers. From the title track to the characters, everything is still fresh in the minds of the audience, and with the reboot version of the show all set to air soon, people are reminiscing the original show.

In the primal show, the love between Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan later replaced by (Hiten Tejwani) became a rage among everyone, so much so that people wanted to see them together on and off screen both. But do you know that the relationship of the protagonists behind the camera was a far cry from their on screen romance?

The duo had numerous tiffs and were a part of multiple rows, but the outside world, at one point had it that that Cezanne was dating Shweta. Though Shweta stayed silent about it at first, later revealed that she doesn’t care about the rumours.

In one of the earlier interactions during this phase, Shweta had blasted and as quoted by Bollywoodlife.com said, ”I have a lot of issues with Cezzane Khan. I hate that b******. People write anything about him and me. Me and Cezzane had an affair? What nonsense! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere? I supposedly had affairs with multiple guys! Really? When? Has anyone ever seen me at coffee shops or restaurants? Has anyone ever seen me at parties? I shoot for 40 days a month for KZK. Where in the world do I have the time for an affair? They even say that I recently patched up with him. Why the hell should I patch up with him? I hate him!!”

The actress had further added, “I told him that if he continues to talk shit everywhere I’m going to sue him for defamation. After that, he keeps his distance from me. I couldn’t care less if he is having an affair with Subha or not!”

Later on, things went worse and reports suggested that they would finish their scenes together and literally walk in opposite directions. But did you realise all this when you watched the show? Well, we call this professionalism!

In one of the interactions, as quoted by the website, Shweta had mentioned, “If I don’t like someone I cannot be nice to him. I share a very cordial relationship with Ronit (Roy). We greet each other and start shooting. We are both professionals. I don’t get along with Cezanne (Khan). I do not like him.”

We must however say that, albeit the duo shared a bitter bond, it never affected the show. On the contrary, the show went on garnering accolades and became a huge hit, with Shweta and Cezanne's jodi being showered with love and affection.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring the reboot version of the show, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Erica Fernandes has been roped in to essay the role of Prerna, while rumours are rife that Parth Samthaan will be playing the role of Anurag, however nothing is confirmed yet.