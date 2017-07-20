Should we be worried? Kapil Sharma faints again, cancels shoot with cast of Mubarakan

Seems like Kapil Sharma is overworked and needs some TLC! The funnyman has fainted again on the sets of his show and had to cancel three shoots in last two months because of his health issues.

According to spotboyE, Kapil collapsed on the sets of his The Kapil Sharma show and had to cancel shoot with Mubarakan team. Last evening Kapil was supposed to shoot with chacha bhatija jodi from Mubarakan. The call time for artistes was 6.30pm and shoot was supposed to start at 8pm. Arjun kapoor and Anil Kapoor reached the filmy city studio on time, however around 8.30pm Kapil got unconscious and was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital. Kapil Sharma is still in the hospital and under doctor's observation.

This has happened for the third time in last few months.He had cancelled shoot with Athithi in London cast and just 10 days back Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions on his show were scrapped as Kapil complaint of uneasiness and had to be taken to the hospital.

After getting discharged from the hospital last time, he clarified everything on a Facebook live with his fans.Kapil Sharma talked about all the negative stories about him doing the rounds and how he is not able to handle success." There is nothing like that. everyone goes through such things in their lives. And no one has the original information. I will explain everyone if the right opporutnity comes. Not just this, fans even asked him if he skipped shooting for an episode with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to work on his film, Firangi. Looking amused Kapil said, " Both are mine, the movie as well as the show. While I am spending money on the film, the comedy show is my source of income, why would I do that for my own show."