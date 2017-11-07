SHOCKING! Was Dhinhcak Pooja's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 11' pre-planned?

The queen of cringe-pop, Dhinchak Pooja, who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as one of the wildcard contestants, was evicted from the show this Sunday. Though, Pooja wasn't much active inside the glass walled house and was mostly seen aloof from controversies and barely interacted with the housemates, barring a select few, her eviction came as a major shock for many.

Though she didn't participate much in the household chores, the YouTube sensation does have a fan base. While most expected that Sabyasachi Satapathy will be eliminated this week, it was Pooja who was shown the door.

But now, looks like Dhinchak Pooja's eviction was a deliberate and pre-planned move and money had a major part to play in it. Why do we say so? Well, a source told the folks at BollywoodLife, "The initial plan was to eliminate Sabyasachi from the house. He too like Pooja has been rather quiet and uncontroversial. However, when they did the Math, they realised they would have to pay lakhs more to Pooja if she stayed there. She has also been quiet inside the house. Keeping that in mind, the makers felt that eliminating Pooja was more profitable. In all probability, Sabyasachi will be eliminated in the coming week.”

Apparently, Dhinchak Pooja was being paid more than a lakh per day, much like some of the top contestants on the show. Soon after being evicted, Pooja told us that she was finding it difficult to open up and make friends with people inside the house since she's an introvert. However, she did seem to be pally with Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.