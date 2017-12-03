SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma does it again, ditches a media event at the last moment

Looks like time isn't in favour of Kapil Sharma at all. The comedian-turned-actor has once again ditched an event, which cost the organisers losses of several lakhs. Kapil, who was supposed to be in Goa for Bharti Singh's wedding, didn't turn up for a media event in Delhi.

The event was organised by a noted Hindi news channel. A report on BollywoodLife suggests that the organisers had booked air tickets, three in business class and four in economy class for Kapil and his team. Reportedly, Kapil made them reshuffle the tickets thrice and finally ditched them at the last minute.

The report suggests that the reason given by Kapil for dumping them was that he was suffering from depression and because of the poor opening of his latest release Firangi. The movie has failed to impress the audience and the critics as well.

The report quoted a source close to the organisers as saying, "We were greatly distressed. Tickets were booked and re-booked for him thrice. In all, there were seven tickets. It cost us close to two lakhs. The reason given for the last minute back out was the poor response to Firangi by his close associates. It looks like Kapil is again stuck by depression.”

Going by the current situation, it is doubtful that Kapil will make it to Bharti singh's wedding ceremony which is to take place tonight. Looks like the comedian needs a little more time to make a dhamakedaar comeback.