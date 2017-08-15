SEE PIC: David Tennant is back on the sets of 'Jessica Jones'

If you thought David Tennant was done with Jessica Jones series, think again.

Recent set image from the season two sets of the Marvel's Netflix series shows Tennant in purple garb (ready to play Kilgrave again!) and Krysten Ritter smiling for the cameras.

At the end of season one, as an act of revenge, we've seen Jessica Jones kill Kilgrave. This means his character will appear in flashback scenes giving us more insight into Jessica's past and her making.

It is possible that after the events of season one and the aftermath of upcoming The Defenders season Jessica will be left struggling with her past and the power that comes from its resentment.

Krysten Ritter will be next seen in The Defenders, while Tennant's next venture will be playing demon Crowley in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens.