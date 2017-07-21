SDCC 2017: Showrunners of 'American Horror Story' reaveal the title for season 7

Creator Ryan Murphy has been teasing the fans about casting and the details without giving away even a hint of the plot.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story season seven is titled Cult.

The news was announced during an event at San Diego Comic-Con after co-creator Murphy previously revealed that the next installment of FX's horror anthology is inspired by the 2016 US presidential election, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season will premiere on September 5.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning for the show with franchise newcomers Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Lena Dunham is also joining the new season.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we are," Murphy tweeted.

The actress will appear in one episode, her representatives told The Hollywood Reporter.

