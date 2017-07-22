SDCC 2017: 'Game of Thrones' release action-packed new trailer for season 7!

Nobody comes empty handed to San Diego Comic-Con. This is one of the fan events when you have to feed the frenzy and PR machine alike. It becomes an obligation when you are Game of Thrones and have just premiered season seven of the show.

On Friday, Hall H of SDCC and fans across the globe were treated to a new trailer of Game of Thrones season seven. It gave an idea of what Westeros will go through as winter and war are here.

For those who are avoiding spoilers for the ongoing season like the plague, stop reading right now. You have been warned.

Still with us? Let's take a look at what is going on in the trailer.

The trailer opens with Daenerys announcing once again that she was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and she will. But it will not be easy since Cersei Lannister is one of the biggest obstacles in her path.

This is when we see Randyll and Dickon Tarly (yes, Samwell's father and brother). Cersei is warning them of Dany's plans, likening her to her father the Mad King. Tarlys are at King's Landing, does it mean they are allies now? We also see Euron Greyjoy by Cersei's side and the montage of scenes shows something has gone down in Dorne and things may not look good for Ellaria Sand.

There is also a shot of a massive stand-off between Lannister Army and Unsullied. That got us excited for one of the upcoming battles!

A little over one minute, the trailer packs a lot. Just like this season. In the North, everyone is training for the war that's knocking on their doors. Jon Snow is seen in Winterfell's big hall, reasoning with other lords to make allies. He talks about joining forces with the Mother of Dragons. "We cannot defeat the Night King on our own. Daenerys has Dragon fire," says Jon Snow. Lord Royce quips, "A Targaryen cannot be trusted." One can just stop here and list out all the possibilities the story could take a turn!

Lyanna Mormont is in the house and that is enough to tell us which way the vote will swing.

Littlefinger still has Sansa's ears. "Everyone is your enemy Everyone’s your friend. Every possible series of events is happening all at once," says Petyr Baelish. Sansa seems annoyed with her training wheels in the form of Lord of Vale.

At Dragonstone, we see Dany awaiting someone and by the looks of it, that may be Jon Snow. But the most exciting thing that might be happening at Dragonstone is Melisandre now believing Dany could be the one that was promised. Both ladies are back where they started and the red priestess says, "I believe you have a role to play…as does another." Is this foreshadowing the Snow-Targaryen alliance?

Watch the trailer -

Let the discussions begin!