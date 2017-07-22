SDCC 2017: Be wary of Sigourney Weaver's villainy as 'Marvel's The Defenders' debut riveting trailer

Nerds, keep your eyes peeled. There are so many clues waiting to be discovered in the new trailer!

Marvel's TV show made a big impact when they arrived at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The studio showed the lucky attendees the premiere episode of their upcoming superhero project The Defenders. For those of us who could not be there or didn't get in, they released an amazingly thrilling trailer.

Sigourney Weaver's villain Alexandra is cooking up a storm in New York City to claim what she thinks is her for taking. The trailer begins with Alexandra explaining something to Elektra (Gasp here. Because Elodie Young's character is returning after being tucked away at the end of Daredevil season 2). "The thing about war is it only works as both sides believe they are the good guys. The truth is, we're not so different. We fight to get back what was once ours," says Alexandra.

The Marvel superheroes, who are not the Avengers, need to come together. Scott Glenn's Stick appears to be to the Defenders what Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury is to the Avengers.

The trailer shows a lot of fight scenes. The iconic hallway fight is back too but along with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Coler), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) are involved too.

As any other Marvel venture, the show seems to be packed with fun moments as they will have scenes where these defenders will doubt their and other's abilities too.

The trailer gives glimpse of the marquee characters from other Marvel-Netflix shows like Coleen Wing (Jessica Henwick of Iron Fist), Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson of Daredevil), Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor of Jessica Jones), and Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson's character that showed up in all the four superhero series).

Watch the trailer -

The Netflix show is set for streaming on August 18.