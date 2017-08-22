Scoop: Is this the first list of finalised contestants for Bigg Boss 11?

Niti Taylor, Abrar Zahoor and Pearl V Puri among others have given their nod for the Salman Khan hosted show?

Popular Television reality show Bigg Boss 11 is all set to begin by October. Speculations about the names of the participants on the Salman Khan hosted TV show have been rife since quite sometime now. A number of names on the tentative list of contestants for the show have been doing the rounds.

As per multiple reports, Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger Navpreet Banga is almost finalised for Bigg Boss 11 and she'll enter as a commoner on the show. Among the celebrities, Achint Kaur, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Shilpa Shinde, Dhinchak Pooja, Nia Sharma and others are said to have been considered for team celebs.

Now, a report on BollywoodLife suggests that TV actress Niti Taylor, Neerja fame actor Abrar Zahoor, popular TV actor Pearl V Puri and Chennai Express fame Nikitin Deer have been finalised for BB 11.

Reportedly, Uttaran fame TV actor Nandish Sandhu, Beyhadh actor Summit Bhardwaj and Dil Se Dil Tak actor Kunal Verma too are said to have been approached for the show. Of these, Summit Bhardwaj has apparently accepted the offer while nothing has been confirmed from the others as yet. Watch this space...