Sacred Games: Delhi HC to hear plea against the show that 'insulted Rajiv Gandhi' on July 12

Two days after West Bengal Congress leader Rajiv Sinha filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of certain scenes from the Netflix series Sacred Games, claiming that its content was derogatory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the All India Cine Workers' Association on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against the producer and the actors of the web series.

The plea, which alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed the late Congress leader, was mentioned earlier in the day before a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed on Wednesday. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the petition later today.

Earlier, the Cine Workers' Association in its complaint named actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for maligning the image of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sinha, in his complaint, had said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde "abused our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi."

The latest addition to the news is that the Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear the plea against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Netflix regarding the same.

However, a different bench will hear the plea as the acting Chief Justice recused from hearing it without any reason.

Sacred Games is an Indian web television series by Netflix based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel. The series was produced in partnership with Phantom Films.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, the novel was adapted by Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, and Varun Grover, and all eight, hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The makers are yet to respond to the plea as well as the complaint.