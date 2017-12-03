'Sabrina the Teenage Witch,' a 'Riverdale' spin-off, adaptation headed to Netflix

Netflix has given a yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series a 20-episode, two- season, straight-to-series order.

The Sabrina show had been in development in September at The CW as a possible companion-show to Riverdale, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Both the shows are from Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and are based on characters from the Archie Comic universe.

The series will be based on the Archie Comics graphic novel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which focuses on Sabrina Spellman as a teenager in the '60s dealing with the occult and the Hellish consequences of witchcraft.

The series synopsis reads, 'Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this dark coming-of-age story finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.'

Aguirre-Sacasa also wrote the comic Afterlife with Archie, which depicts a zombie apocalypse in the town of Riverdale.

The character of Sabrina Spellman was made famous by Melissa Joan Hart who starred in the sitcom adaptation of the Archie Comics franchise for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003.

