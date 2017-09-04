Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'l Champs: Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu took us back to the 90s on September 3rd episode

Sa Re Ga Ma L'l Champs episode on September 3 turned out to be a delightful show for all the 90s kids.

Aditya Narayan took us back to the times when audio cassettes were available in the market and frustrate us by getting stuck in walkmans and tape recorders. Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu who gave us melodious memories in those times turned up for the reality show and alongwith the kids reminded us of the beautiful tunes they themselves would probably wouldn't have heard. Alka and Sanu made a grand entry and enthralled the audience with a duet on 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Among the contestants, the first pair Vaishnav and Sonakshi took to the stage and crooned ‘dheere dheere pyar ko badana hae‘ Javed Ali expressed his desire to hear the song in the original voices and they obliged willingly. Next came, the rockstar girls, who performed a moden twist to Baazigar Shah Rukh Khan's number ‘ kaali kaali ankhein‘. Alkaji expressed her excitement to see the amazing chemistry between the two girls. The little wondergirl, Anjal teamed up with Shreyan and sang, 'Mera Dil bhi kitna pagal hai'.

But the judges couldn't hold back their excitment to have Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu on board, Neha requested Alkaji to revist her Mohra number, 'tip tip barsa pani' and she happily obliged the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa audience. Aditya too joined in. Jayes and Riya sang ‘tumse milne ko dil kartha hae‘. Alkaji took a small test of the champ Jayes and he came out with flying colours. SMP joined Jayes onstage and Aditya revealed that SMP and Jayes had invented a language, Jayes excitedly presented his new talent and once again the boy was amazing.

Alkaji and Kumar Sanu sang ‘od lee chunariya‘ as they were joined by the judges on stage. Dhroon and Riya bring us ‘bhool na jaana oh jaane jaana‘ in style. Aditya tested Alkaji and Sanu da about how they had songs available for every situation because they had so many songs in their kitty. Bidipta and Aftaab charmed audience with a tough song ‘kaisa yeh pyar hae alah alah‘

But the epic performers of the week were Sonakshi and Anjali like always.