Ronan Farrow signs television deal with HBO after Weinstein exposé

Actor Ronan Farrow has signed an exclusive three-year television deal with HBO.

As per the agreement, Farrow will develop and be featured in a series of investigative documentary specials for the network, reported Variety.

The specials will focus on the abuse of power by individuals and institutions, and will proceed in tandem with ongoing reporting for the New Yorker, which he will be joining as a contributing writer.

In addition, Farrow will also serve as a producer and host on other topical, newsworthy pieces for HBO's various platforms, to be announced soon.

"Over the course of my television and print investigations in recent years, it's become clear to me that there's a new generation of viewers seeking out serious, substantive reporting that takes on powerful interests and attacks systemic unfairness that too often is swept under the rug. There's an extraordinary team at HBO committed to that kind of journalism, I know HBO is the right home for this work, and I can't wait to get started," Farrow said.

Farrow, who is the son of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen, published an explosive report last year in the New Yorker documenting a long history of sexual assault and harassment allegations against now-disgraced Hollywood film and television producer Harvey Weinstein.