'Rick and Morty' season 3 finale: Fandom dreads hiatus, but happy about Szechuan sauce!

Fans of the animated show will get to taste the Szechuan sauce at select McDonald's for just one day! Let's live on that until the new announcements about season 4.

Rick and Morty season 3 concluded on Sunday (Monday morning according to IST and for Netflix users, we have another week before we get our hands on that finale episode).

It was difficult for fans to bid possibly temporary goodbye to the show. There is no official order for season four of the show. This becomes a new test for the generally patient Rick and Morty fandom.

The gap between season two and three was almost 18-months long. Same might happen for the upcoming hiatus.

Creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, are hoping to extend the season length from 10 episodes to 14 if they get a 'go ahead' from Cartoon Network's channel for grown-ups, adult swim.

Talking about the same, Harmon told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I've learned enough from my mistakes in season three that we could definitely do 14 now."

Fans went on the meltdown after the season finale.

Me rn cause the finale of Rick and Morty is happening and then I’m gonna have to wait so long for new episodes. pic.twitter.com/8C0KmkcJQK — Kristen (@KristenTatiana_) October 2, 2017

When you realize season 4 of rick and Morty is probably not coming for 3 years pic.twitter.com/Kfzv3Oab7c — Gerard Vegeta (@fnyambe) October 2, 2017

Today we celebrate our Independence from Rick and Morty season 3 pic.twitter.com/DIco8iIqxT — GravityFallsCipher (@TheMysteryofGF) October 2, 2017

me, realising we’re probably gonna have to wait like over 2 years for new rick and morty episodes: pic.twitter.com/SlLxowLmMp — ldyelIer) October 2, 2017

But there is a tiny good news for the Rick and Morty fans in the US. Remember the Szechuan sauce Rick goes on and on about in the episode called 'The Rickshank Rickdemption?'

In the episode, Rick is being questioned by a member of the Galactic Federation, who is trying to figure out the secret behind Rick's portal gun that allows him to travel across dimensions whenever he wants.

While fabricating the story about how he made that portal gun, Rick tells that Federation guy to try the limited edition sauce launched by McDonald's to align with the premiere of Disney's 1998 movie, Mulan.

The Szechuan sauce became the most talked about subject after the episode aired on April Fool's Day. DJ Deamau5 bought a whole two-litre bottle of the sauce in August.

A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

So McDonald's has now finally succumbed to the pressure by fans of the show and now is launching the sauce. There is a catch though. The sauce will be available in select stores and only for a day on October 7.

Your fans showed us what they got, now WE got to bring it back. Super limited run Szechuan Sauce, only on 10/7! https://t.co/saa8FfGYNQ pic.twitter.com/i2SbRtTxn5 — Chef Mike Haracz (@Mike_Haracz) October 1, 2017

A few select outlets will also give away Rick and Morty-inspired posters.

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

You wanna hurry then!