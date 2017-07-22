Richa Chadha to make her TV debut 'Queens of Comedy'

Sharing the panel with her will be comedians, Rohan Joshi from AIB and pioneering female comic,Kaneez Surka.

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, who has given us several iconic characters, Richa Chadha is all set to reveal a brand new side of her personality.

It was recently reported that Richa will soon be taking on to the stage for a stand up collaboration. Looks like it's all coming together as Richa has now been selected to helm the panel of a brand new English reality show which is all set to be made for TLC India. Sharing the panel with her will be comedians, Rohan Joshi from AIB and pioneering female comic,Kaneez Surka.

The show, much like Richa's personality is a tad bit unique, it is the official hunt to find India's next big female comedian. It is to be shot in August and will be on air later this year.

Richa has previously shown her excellent comic skills in Fukrey, a role for which she won several awards. She will be reprising the iconic character of Bholi Punjaban in the sequel which is set to release in December this year.