Revealed: This is when Kapil Sharma's upcoming film 'Firangi' will release!

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma had shared that he has a special announcement about his upcoming film titled Firangi. Now, the wait is over and the comedian's second film is all set to be released on November 10. As per reports, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up a few days back.

Kapil Sharma's first film was Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, helmed by Abbas Mustan, while Firangi has been directed by Kapil's long time friend Rajiv Dhingra. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. Monica Gill plays his love interest in the film, while Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.

Meanwhile, the dangling sword on the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has been removed as the contract of the show has been extended for another year by Sony TV. Opening up about the same, Kapil had stated in a statement, "I am deeply touched with the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week. I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend.” TKSS is to undergo some major changes in terms of its format and content as well.