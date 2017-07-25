Ranbir Kapoor: I was forced to do Koffee With Karan this year!

During a recent TV interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Koffee With Karan was a good idea because it always gets actors in trouble. The actor said, "You know Karan so well and he makes you so comfortable and you are chatting with him and you don't realise there are a billion people taking every word of yours seriously and that you are going to get screwed for it later. I am tired of Koffee with Karan. I was forced this season. I told Karan I don't want to come in and me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together to stop this because it's not fair. He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. It's not right." Ouch. Gotta admire the Kapoor lad for not mincing his words. Whether it is the media or his own fraternity, he shoots straight from the lip.