Puneesh and Bandagi's romance is fake, says evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sabyasachi!

Sabyasachi Satpathy, who entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner padosi, got evicted in a surprise double eviction on Sunday along with Mehjabi Siddiqui. Sabyasachi was recently elected as the captain of the house but alas, he had to leave the glass walled house before utilising his powers as the newly appointed captain. Now, after coming out, Sabyasachi has made some surprising revelations about the ongoing romance between Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra.

In a conversation with India.com, Sabya shared, "Puneesh Sharma is showing what he wants to show; he is pretending to be in a serious relationship with Bandgi to hog all the limelight and therefore, you all see all that late night romance on the couch and whatsoever.” Well, apart from Sabyasachi, several other housemates too seem to share similar sentiments about the duo.

Sabyasachi was all praises for Arshi Khan and called her the most hilarious contestant on the show. He was quoted as saying, "Arshi is hilarious, she doesn’t have to put on something to be funny; that comes automatically. One must know her for 24/7 to know that how funny she is. She has a lot of plus points from being after Hiten’s life to making people laugh with her one-liners, which are hilarious.”