'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff greenlit, to star Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish

Titled 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,' the new thriller will also deal with a murder and secrets behind the perfection of a town.

Three months after Pretty Little Liars ended its seven-season run; Freeform's biggest series is getting a new spin-off. The new hour-long drama will star Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, reprising their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal respectively.

The long-running teen murder mystery drama spin-off will be called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists based on the same book by PLL author Sara Shepard and is being adapted by the series showrunner, Marlene King, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a press release, the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents.

The release continues, "But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

"I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," announced Marlene King. "I can't wait to introduce our fans — and Sasha and Janel — to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

Pretty Little Liars ran on the network for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017, signing off for good in June.

The series ranked as cable TV's No. 1 drama across target 18-34 and 12-34 measures during its final season

PLL also starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell.