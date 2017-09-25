'Pehredaar Piya Ki' to be back with season 2, will have Rohit Suchanti romancing Tejasswi Prakash!

Pehredaar Piya Ki, the show that was recently mired into a lot of controversies because of its content and was shut down, is all set to be back with its season 2. If latest reports are to be believed then the makers have already planned Pehredaar Piya Ki 2 with a time leap.

An IndianExpress report suggests that the original female protagonist Tejasswi Prakash has been retained for season 2 of the show and that Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rohit Suchanti has been roped in to play the male lead in the upcoming series. The report quoted Rohit as saying, "I had auditioned for the role but haven’t yet got any confirmation yet.”

Apparently, the story of the second season will have a young Ratan returning after completing his education from abroad. How his marriage with Diya will affect both their lives will form the crux of the plot. Reportedlt, Tejasswi will be seen playing a 30 year old woman white Rohit will be in his 20s.

Furthermore, the report debunks pevious reports of Shantanu Maheshwari being finalised for the part of Ratan on the show. A source close to the TV show was quoted as saying, "Rohit fits the bill of a young boy, who looks like he has returned from abroad and yet has a royal regal persona. Both the leads will have a very grand look, while Tejasswi will don traditional attires, Rohit’s character will have a modern chic avatar.”

For those who've come in late, the show Pehredaar Piya Ki which aired on Sony TV revolved around the marriage of an 18-year old Diya with a 10-year old Ratan. The very premise had left the viewers stunned and a petition was filed against the show, demanding a ban on it. The I & B Minister Smriti Irani had then asked the channel to take the show off air.