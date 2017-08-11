Oh no! 'Kasam' actor Amit Tandon's wife Ruby has been locked up in Dubai jail

Popular Television actor Amit Tandon and wife Ruby was in the limelight after reports of their troubled relationship started doing the rounds. Now, looks like Ruby has found herself in the middle of another big problem in Dubai. Ruby is a dermatologist by profession and she's currently in the Al Raffa Jail in Dubai.

A report on SpoboyE.com suggests that a source close to Ruby informs that some officials from the Dubai Health Authority have alleged that Ruby had threatened few government officials there. The source shared that Ruby has been behind bars since nearly a month.

Reportedly, Ruby's bail has also been rejected once before. The dermatologist has a number of TV and Bollywood stars visiting her for treatment. Her clientele includes Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan and Vikram Bhatt among others. Recently, Amit was in Dubai trying his level best to get her out of jail but to no avail. Word has it, he's planning to fly out to Dubai once again to bring Ruby back to India.

The report further quoted the source as saying, "Amit and Ruby have had problems in their marriage of late, but Amit is a very honest and nice guy who will never walk away from a woman who is in a tight spot. And Ruby today is in one."

When the web portal got in touch with Amit, he told them, "Some very influential people or competitors who could not stand to see her succeed, as Dr. Ruby had begun treatments on not only Bollywood but even Hollywood celebrities, levied false accusations against her due to which the poor girl has been held in remand for almost a month. I always want to believe in the due process of law, but sadly this time Ruby is at the receiving end of it. We still hold faith that the judicial authorities will realise that she is 100 per cent innocent and let her come back to her work and most importantly to her daughter who misses her every day."