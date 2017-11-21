Oh no! 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii' actors Kiran Karmarkar-Rinku Dhawan to end their 15 years old marriage

Remember Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' which made Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan a household name in Television industry.

According to Bombay Times report, the couple is all set to end their 15 years old marriage. According to the sources quoted in the news daily, Rinku and Kiran have been living separately for over an year now. Sources close to the couple said, "Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences — they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son."

The two popular TV actors are yet to confirm or deny these reports but the source quoted in BT said, "Rinku and Kiran don't want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don't want unnecessary publicity to upset their son."

Interestingly, Rinku and Kiran first met on the sets of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' in which Kiran played Sakshi Tanwar's husband and Rinku played his sister. Soon their friendship turned into love and the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

On work front, Kiran was last seen in the show 'Tamanna' and 'Dhhai Kilo Prem'. Rinku was seen in 'Yeh Vaada Raha' and after an year she was replaced her sister Ashita Dhawan Gulabani.