Oh no! Comedian Bharti Singh hospitalised for this reason!

Bharti Singh, known for her funny antics and hilarious appearances on the small screen, is not keeping well. The comedy queen was rushed to a hospital recently.

Bharti complained of terrific stomach ache and was admitted in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The actress has been diagnosed with gall bladder stones and was in excruciating pain for the last few hours. Now, she is stable but on medication.

Initially, Bharti didn't want to get admitted to the hospital because she wanted to attend the grand finale of Nach Baliye 8 - a show which she was a part of. She was supposed to give a performance at the finale, but that looks difficult now. But she will still be attending the event for sure.

We wish her a speedy recovery.