OG of #FreeTheNipple? Jennifer Aniston isn't complaining about the title!

Aniston's character on 'Friends', Rachel Green, got her the title and the actress doesn't mind it. She also talked about issues like body-shaming, fat-shaming.

Haters, Jennifer Aniston is not going to let you keep her from loving herself.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the 48-year-old actress was asked how she felt being called "the OG of #FreeTheNipple because of how often Rachel's nipples showed through her outfits" in the '90s sitcom Friends.

"Yeah, I don't know what to say about that! It's just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra, I don't know what to tell ya!" she said. "And I don't know why we're supposed to be ashamed of them? It's just the way my breasts are!" she continued. "But hey, OG, I'm not going to complain!"

Talking to the magazine about body-shaming she said, "I think the problem is the tabloids and the gossip columns taking the human body and putting it in a category. They're either fat-shaming, or body-shaming, or childless-shaming."

"It's a weird obsession that people have and I don't understand exactly why they need to take people who are out there to entertain you, and rip them apart and bully them? Why are we teaching young women this?" she said. "It's incredibly damaging. I was finally like, This has just got to stop!"

"If you're going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you're not at the weight you want to be? You are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!" she continued. "You have to tune out the noise, which is fine by me, because I just know that I'm happy and healthy and doing everything I can to be good in the world and to the people I work with."