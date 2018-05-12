Nine-Nine: After online outrage, Brooklyn Nine-Nine picked up for sixth season by NBC

There was a collective meltdown on Twitter when news emerged that Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the buddy cop comedy series, had been cancelled Fox. There were a series of tweets from a host of celebrities including Mark Hamill and Joss Whedon to revive the show.

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted: “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE,” Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted. “I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS #RenewB99.” Mark Hamill was also enraged as he wrote: “Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! I’m SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I’m known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I’m still mad @CBS didn’t renew #SquarePegs!

Even the Backstreet Boys, whose song I Want It That Way featured in a cold open in a recent episode wrote: “Thanks for the memories, #Brooklyn99.”

Director Joss Whedon tweeted: “If some kindly network doesn’t #SaveBrooklyn99, my kids and I lose OUR show - and the epic, timeless romance of Jake Peralta and Doug Judy.”

While there was talk of Hulu or Netflix picking up the show, it was finally NBC which came to the rescue.

In a statement, NBC Entertainment’s Chairman Robert Greenblatt said: “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Samberg, who plays Detective Peralta wrote: “So happy to announce: NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!”

Creator Dan Goor wrote: “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!”

Melisa Fumero, who plays Amy wrote: “#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!!” “You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”