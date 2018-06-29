Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teases fate of Jaime, Cersei Lannister's relationship in 'Game of Thrones'

There is a long way to go before we will get to watch the final season of Game of Thrones. The season is supposed to answer every question and tie all loose ends. The 'Prince Who Was Promised' will be revealed and the final winner of the battle for Iron Throne shall be crowned. But until then, fans are left with nothing but theories to be formulated based on the crumbs left in the interviews by the cast and crew of the fantasy series.

In another case of teasing the final season, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hinted at the identity crisis that awaits Jaime Lannister.

Last we saw Jaime, he had left his sister/lover/current ruler of King's Landing Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) because she had ordered to kill him. The tense confrontation between the siblings attached at the hips since season one had shocked the viewers at the end of last season. We saw Jaime ride alone towards Winterfell to join Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's armies in the battle against the Night King and his army of the dead.

So what's going through Jaime's mind? What will happen to him in the next season?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Coster-Waldau said, "Most people have moments in their life where you go, ‘Can I really, fundamentally change?’ The core of him has always been Cersei. When that’s taken away, what are you then? What’s left? Is there anything left? When he leaves, obviously he has no idea. He doesn’t know the answer to that question."

The final confrontation between Jaime and Cersei was unbelievably tense. The Hand of the Queen calls out her bluff of kill order and says, 'I don't believe you.'

Explaining the meaning behind that phrase uttered at the specific time, Coster-Waldau said, "I don't love you anymore. . . . I’m calling your bluff, and, you know, you can’t hurt me now because my heart has been destroyed by you. You can’t hurt me anymore than you already have.

"That’s, of course, said in a moment of passion. Who knows if it’s true?" teased Coster-Waldau.

To see if the tease was on point, we shall wait until 2019 when the final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to release.