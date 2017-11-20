Nia Sharma to be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Twisted 2’

The actress was last seen 'Khatron Ki Khiladi Season 8'

Television sensation Nia Sharma, known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, was last seen in stunt reality show Khatron Ki Khiladi Season 8. But now there’s some good news for her fans as the actress is all set to be back on the small screen again for a web show. Nia will next be seen in second installment of Twisted, a web series by Vikram Bhatt.

Vikram took to Twitter to reveal the same recently and wrote, "Welcome back @Theniasharma to Twisted 2!!"

The actress too posted about the second season of the show on Instagram and wrote, "Twisted 2 is on!!! @vikrampbhatt good to be back.. @anupamssaroj "the baby should go to mama afterall, hahahhaha."

Helmed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, Twisted 2 will feature actors Karishma Kotak, Tia Bajpai, and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles.