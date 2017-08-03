Netflix expands Indian original content with Aravind Adiga's 'Selection Day' and Marisha Mukerjee's 'Again'

Netflix on Thursday added an adaptation of Booker prize winner Aravind Adiga's novel Selection Day and a supernatural drama by Marisha Mukerjee to expand their Indian roster.

Selection Day, a compelling story of cricket and corruption, is based on Booker Prize winning author Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. This coming of age tale depicts the glory and rivalry in the city of Mumbai.

Synopsis:

Manjunath Kumar, fourteen, knows he is good at cricket - if not as good as his elder brother Radha. He knows that he fears and resents his domineering and cricket-obsessed father, admires his brilliantly talented sibling and is fascinated by the world of CSI and by curious and interesting scientific facts. But there are many things about himself and about the world that he doesn't know. When Manju begins to get to know Radha's great rival, a boy as privileged and confident as Manju is not, everything in Manju's world begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will change both his sense of self and of the world around him.

Again, written by Marisha Mukerjee who also wrote for Priyanka Chopra's Quantico and Justified, is a supernatural, female detective series set in New Delhi.

Synopsis:

Set in the busy and colourful city of New Delhi, detective series Again tells the story of a female homicide detective who must put her career and life on the line when a recent murder connects to closed cases from her past, proving she has a serial killer on her hands. As she seeks justice, the answers she uncovers along the way not only affect her life, but also challenge the faith, beliefs, and relationships of everyone surrounding her.

Speaking about her project, Marisha Mukerjee explained, "Again not only speaks to my own duality and cultural heritage, but also to the universal grey that exists between life and death, where religion intersects justice."

Adiga's Selection Day will be produced in collaboration with UK-based production company Seven Stories. "When I first read Selection Day I was completely overwhelmed by the scale and ambition of Aravind’s vision - and moved to my core by its emotional power," said Anand Tucker, CEO of Seven Stories.

"We are excited to be expanding our slate of originals in India. These projects have specific local subjects, but will be great for our global audience, and are supported by world class talent," said Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series at Netflix.

Netflix already has Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's novel in the works. Shot on location in India, the series stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh. This Hindi-English series is being produced in partnership with Phantom Films, and be available to Netflix members globally upon completion.