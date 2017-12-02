'Narcos' co-writer Christopher Brancato coming to India for special masterclass

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films is bringing Narcos co-writer Christopher Brancato to India to conduct a masterclass on creating, writing and directing original series.

According to a release, Brancato will be accompanied by Carole Kirschner, the director of the Writers Guild of America's showrunner program.

The workshop will focus on creative development for high-quality series, and share best practices in implementing the showrunner and writer empowered model.

Roy Kapur Films and Reliance Jio Infocomm had recently signed a multi-year deal to curate, develop and produce original digital content for the Jio platform.

"It is always good to learn from the best in the business and benefit from their experiences, especially when one is trying to forge new paths and break established norms. That is what we are aiming to do at RKF, and we couldn't have asked for better guides than Chris and Carole as we work towards producing world-class content for tens of millions of Jio subscribers. I am very excited about this initiative and eager to experience the interaction between Chris and Carole and some of the best creative minds in our country," Siddharth said in a statement.

The masterclass will kick-start from December 4 in Mumbai and will be attended by a select group of writers, filmmakers, producers and show-runners.