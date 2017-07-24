MTV Roadies Rising winner Shweta Mehta plans to start a clothing line

MTV Roadies Rising winner, Shweta Mehta doesn't plan to rest on her laurels. Even after the ending of an emotionally and mentally demanding journey and battles fought with team mates in historical cities of India, the woman who hails from Fatehabad in Haryana has already started charting a career path for herself.

Her efforts to be the best, to keep trying never and to give up has given us some real life goals. And now the Roadies winner revealed that she plans to start a clothing line,clearing the rumours of any plans of acting like previous contestants and winners.

Shweta Mehta said, "I want to do reality shows but I am definitely not interested in acting.I have other dreams also to fulfill.Acting may give me more fame and money but I am not at all interested in all that".

When asked about what she she plans to do next,Shweta says "I want to start my clothing line and have found my investors too.If it works it'll be really good because I am really interested in that."The tough beauty had tried to get into the show thrice but could not get selected,which did not tamper her intentions to keep trying again .This time she did get selected by surprising the team leaders with her physical strength when she performed squats with Harbhajan Singh sitting on her shoulders.Before the season she also went on to be contender on International platforms under bikini athlete category specifically the Asian Championship.The list of her talent does not end here,as she is an entire package- A fitness freak, bodybuilder and an IT professional.The girl has proved to be worthy of the Roadies title.

(With Agency inputs)