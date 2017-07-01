'Moonlight' star Mahershala Ali in early talks to join 'True Detective 3'

The Oscar-winner, if the talks go through, will be the first African-American to be the lead of the show.

First speculations about True Detective season 3, which is yet to be greenlit by HBO, suggest that Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali is in talks to be the lead.

According to a report by Variety, the Oscar winner is in initial talks to play the main role in the story that is being kept tightly under wraps.

Last year, HBO recruited Deadwood's David Milch to collaborate with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto after the disastrous second season.

If Mahershala Ali, who has also worked in Marvel's Luke Cage, Netflix's House of Cards, and recently seen in the video previews of Jay-Z's new album 4:44, signs up for the project it might speed up the process of writing the new season and increase chances of getting an early approval from HBO.

The first season of True Detective proved a major career turning point fro Woody Harrelson and Matthew Mcconaughey, marking the beginning of what is now called, 'McConaissance.' But the wobbly second season featuring Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch was the undoing of the series.

There are still hopes for third season, with names like David Mirch and Ali being attached to it.