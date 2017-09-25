Mindy Kaling says she will be a dorky mom

'The Mindy Project' star is expecting her first child.

American actress, comedian, and author Mindy Kaling says she is going to be a 'dorky mom'!

In an interview with Willie Geist, The Mindy Project star talks about becoming a mom and how she feels 'anxious' about the experience.

"Do you think you're gonna be the fun mom?" Geist asks Kaling. "Because I think that's the expectation."

Kaling tells Geist that she's "really happy that that's what I project," but right now she just feels "so anxious."

She then added, as reported by E! Online, "I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

In July, it was confirmed that Kaling is expecting her first child while in September, some of her co-stars announced it would be a baby girl.