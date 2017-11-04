Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark cannot wait for 'Game of Thrones' to be over

Williams has played the Stark sister for all of seven seasons now. One of the characters on the show to have survived the writer's axe for so long!

While hardcore fans of TV show Game of Thrones can't bear the thought of living without it after the final season airs, star Maisie Williams cannot wait for it to get over.

Talking to BBC Newsbeat, Williams who has been playing Arya Stark for seven seasons now, said that the thought of not being in the series is 'nerve-wracking' but she cannot wait to be free.

Williams announced the nominees for British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday. Speaking after that she said, "I'm really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there's going to be time for me to do whatever I want. That's just incredibly exciting and it will be nice to pick roles that I want to do. I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit."

Williams also said that she is really interested in making and being part of indie films. She has started her own production company and wants to 'just do some work here, for Britain.'

Apart from being part of the award-winning fantasy drama, Williams is also playing one of the members of a new generation of mutants in X-Men: The New Mutants. Following the footsteps of her screen sister Sophie Turner.