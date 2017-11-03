Essel Group 90 years
Looking up all the 80s references in 'Stranger Things 2'? Here's a video to help you out

Still from 'Stranger Things 2'
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 3, 2017, 03:46 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Stranger Things season two brought back a lot of memories for those who grew up in the 80s and served as a reference point for the millennials like us.

But since the flow of the show is so gripping it feels painful to pause and go looking what Dig-Dug is or what Farah Fawcett hairspray is.

So here's a song, also made in the 80s style MTV video, that gathers all the references made to the gone by era.

Check out Dustin find out who MadMax is and also wonder why nobody is wearing the Ghostbusters uniform.

DNA Web Team

 
