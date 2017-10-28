Lin-Manuel Miranda is developing 'Kingkiller Chronicle' for small screen

The 'Hamilton' creator will also compose music for the series.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda is developing a Kingkiller Chronicle TV series at Showtime.

Miranda will serve as the executive producer on the series based on Patrick Rothfuss's bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy The Kingkiller Chronicle, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The 37-year-old Tony-winner will also compose music for the series.

Show by Miranda is not the only thing being developed off that property. Lionsgate is also developing a feature film written by Lindsey Beer and interactive games.

The books have sold more than 10 million copies and have been translated into 35 languages across the globe, reports Deadline.

Writer-producer John Rogers (Leverage) will serve as the showrunner.

The series will follow "a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces."

The first season will be a subversive origin story of legendary proportions set a generation before the events of the trilogy's first novel, The Name of the Wind.

With Game of Thrones coming to conclusion with its finale season and spin-offs being under development, is TV ready for a new fantasy show at a grand scale?

(With PTI Inputs)