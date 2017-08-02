Leaked: Salman Khan and Mouni Roy's pic from 'Bigg Boss 11' promo shoot has gone viral!

The duo recently shot together for the promo of the upcoming season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'

Season 11 of popular Television reality show Bigg Boss is slated to begin in September and the host of the show Salman Khan recently shot for its first promo. The actor flew down from Morocco where he was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, to shoot the promo for Bigg Boss 11.

But looks like Salman wasn't alone in the promo shoot. Along with Salman, Naagin actress Mouni Roy was also spotted shooting for the promo. A picture from the sets of the shoot has been leaked and has gone viral online. In the said picture, both Salman and Mouni can be seen sitting along with the crew members on the sets.

Meanwhile, much like Bigg Boss 10, the 11th season of the show will also have commoners participating along with the celebs. A number of names have emerged as the tenttive celebrity participants for Bigg Boss 11 but none of them have been confirmed yet. Some of the names include, Achint Kaur, Nandish Sandhu, Riya Sen, Abhishek Malik and Priyanka Chopra's doppelganger Navpreet Banga among others.