Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott break up - Reports

Looks like all is not well in the lives of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

According to the Mirror, the 20-year-old Kylie's boyfriend Travis has broken up with her saying he 'just can't do this'.

Scott and Jenner are reportedly expecting their first baby in 2018 but insiders have suggested Scott, 25, feels they are no longer compatible as a couple.

According to a leading US entertainment website, "He (Travis) finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he's done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they're not compatible as a couple. Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming."

The claims come just days after the couple were spotted partying together for the first time in over three months.

The pair's turbulent relationship came to public light a week ago when Travis was seen exiting a strip club with a group of friends.

The couple was last seen together posing in the photobooth of the annual Christmas Eve Kardashian bash.

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017 and they have been rarely photographed together and while Jenner has remained away from the spotlight, the musician has been living it up with friends.