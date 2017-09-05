Kumkum Bhagya September 5 Update: Aliya asks Munni to prove she is not in love with Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya episode on September 4, saw Aliya threatening Munni for being arrogant with them. She said that with her behaviour, they were realising that she has started to fall in love with Abhi. Aliya said that she is not allowed to get into any emotional drama because she is here to do a job. Munni denied it but Aliya and Tanu told her that they were very sure about it. Aliya asked her to prove it to them that she is not a love with Abhi and is living in the Mehra house for the sake of Chutki. Aliya asked Munni to take Abhi’s signature on his property papers to prove it to them that she has no feelings for him. When Munni listened to their false intentions, she decided to leave and told Aliya and Tanu that she will not get Abhi’s signature to snatch away his property. She said that she can’t betray Abhi and her job was not to get his property. Mitali kept standing outside Aliya’s door and tried to listen to what she was saying to Munni. Munni tried to convince Aliya that getting the signatures on property papers is way off her limits and she doesn’t find herself capable to do it. Aliya said that if she wants to save Chutki's life then she has to get the property papers signed for her. She told Munni that if she wants to get some money to take care of Chutki, then she has to do what she asks. Tanu gave her an idea and said that she can tell Abhi that she is transferring the property in her name.

Meanwhile Abhi dreamt as if Pragya is drifting away from.him and is asking him for help. He feels as if she is in danger and he is incapable to save her.

While Pragya is on her way to the Mehra house, her car breaks down. She looked at Sarla and felt immense joy with the thought of being near to them. The doctor asked Pragya to check into a hotel and stay for the night so that she can get proper rest. Pragya saidthat she won’t be able to wait for one more day to meet her family. She said that she has to meet them today as she can’t wait anymore to see their smiling faces.