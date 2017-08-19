Kim Kardashian West to co-host TV show with Ryan Seacrest

She has already hosted with Seacrest's teammate Kelly Ripa in 2012.

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West is set to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be in conversation with Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane and country singer Kellie Pickler for her hosting gig, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This will be Kardashian West's first co-hosting appearance with Seacrest on the American syndicated morning talk show.

She has, however, previously co-hosted it with Kelly Ripa for one day in 2012.