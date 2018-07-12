Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina: Bharti Singh, Avika Gor, Shamita Shetty - Check out the FINAL list of contestants

That, the ninth season of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' will take place in Argentina and will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, is known by all. But, now the full list of finalised participants has also been revealed -

Check out the full-list of final contestants who'll be seen battling their fears head on in Rohit Shetty's show -

1. Zain Imam

Naamkarann actor Zain Imam will be next seen turning up the heat in KKK 9. The actor is quite popular among girls and we are sure they are already looking forward to seeing him perform some daredevil stunts.

2 & 3. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa

Laughter queen Bharti Singh has also been roped in for the stunt show along with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The couple has already left for Argentina.

4. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty swears by fitness, just like her sister Shilpa Shetty. She has earlier been a part of reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'Bigg Boss' but KKK will be a different ball game altogether.

5. Vikas Gupta

Television's very own Karan Johar and 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Vikas Gupta will be next seen performing some high-octane stunts in his next reality show. Previous KKK contestants have always maintained that it's a mind game more than anything else and Vikas is surely great at that!

6. Avika Gor

Best known for her performance in 'Ballika Vadhu', Avika Gor will now be seen performing some daring stunts in Colors' show. She has already left for Argentina.

7. Jasmin Bhasin

Last seen in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' in the role of Teni, Jasmin Bhasin is quite excited to be a part of the adventure reality show.

8. Ridhima Pandit

'Robot Bahu' Ridhima Pandit is all set to kick some buts in KKK9.

9. Punit Pathak

Shantanu Maheshwari, a 'Dance India Dance' find, had won the eighth season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Hence, it's no surprise that the makers have roped in dancer, choreographer and actor Punit Pathak for KKK 9. His agility and flexibility will surely come handy during the tasks.

10. Aly Goni

Aly Goni aka 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Romi will surely be one of the toughest contenders on the show. The fitness freak will be soon leaving for Argentina.

11. Aditya Narayan

Singer, actor Aditya Narayan, who was last seen in 'Entertainment Ki Raat', will be seen facing his fears in KKK 9.